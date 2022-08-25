New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 40,408 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,697,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.2% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,839,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

