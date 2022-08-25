Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

