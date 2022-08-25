Newfound Research LLC Sells 467 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

AAPL stock opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.