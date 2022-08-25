Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NOMD opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $68,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 236.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 161,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

