Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 275 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Barclays reduced their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

