Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 303.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHH opened at $119.93 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

