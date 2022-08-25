Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 395.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $132.61 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

