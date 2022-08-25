Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,190 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154,852 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,484,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 324,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

