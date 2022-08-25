Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,825 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 176.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Shares of DSGX opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

