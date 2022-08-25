Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 957 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Energizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Energizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENR stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

