Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Holdings in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 364,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NextPlay Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NextPlay Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

NextPlay Technologies stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 498.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.