Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

TTC opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

