Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 30.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 17.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Roku by 6.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $750,755. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

