Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 1,245.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSW. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,462,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

XSW opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

