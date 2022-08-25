Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

