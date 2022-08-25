Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

