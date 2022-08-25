Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 4,062.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 374,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,855,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 115,161 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,674,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $129.55 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.49.

