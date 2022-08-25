Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $168,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $467.89 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

