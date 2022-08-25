Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $184,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Generac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Generac by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

NYSE GNRC opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

