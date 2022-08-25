Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $185,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Barclays by 905.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 675,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 608,636 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,165,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

