Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $199,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,995,383.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,241,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,974,556.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,995,383.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,241,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,974,556.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.0 %

AN opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.