Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $202,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,078,620 shares of company stock valued at $193,311,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

