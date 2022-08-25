Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $202,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.71. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

