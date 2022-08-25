Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $203,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 953.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 3.7 %

Crocs stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.