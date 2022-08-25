Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $206,000 Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 734,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 191,515 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.