Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

