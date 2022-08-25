Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 334.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 928,950 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,856,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,313,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

