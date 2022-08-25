Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 791.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,540.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

