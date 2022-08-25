Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Mattel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

