Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

