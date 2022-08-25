Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDG opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

