Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $185,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

