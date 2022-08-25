Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,024 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 248.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

