Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,017 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

