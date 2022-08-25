Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 6,869 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ouster by 2,074.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ouster by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 928,985 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 45.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,204,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 376,455 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ouster by 108.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 269,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $260.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.78. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ouster

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,016 shares of company stock worth $163,155. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

