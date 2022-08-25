Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

