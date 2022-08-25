Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Plexus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,851.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,264 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

