Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Stock Down 2.1 %

HUN stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

