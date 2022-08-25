Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHE. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHE opened at $185.14 on Thursday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $176.96 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

