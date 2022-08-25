Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

SVC opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

