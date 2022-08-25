Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 183,450.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

