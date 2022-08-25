Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUJ stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

