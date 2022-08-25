Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,099 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 378,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $178,278,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

