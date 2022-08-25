Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 220 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $478.72 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.96 and its 200-day moving average is $436.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.