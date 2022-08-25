Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 674 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

