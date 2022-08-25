Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 87,825 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,825 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $53.99 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.