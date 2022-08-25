Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 133,031 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.