Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

