Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
NWFL stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.49.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%.
Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.