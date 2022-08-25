Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.56

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.56 and traded as low as $25.61. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 4,920 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

