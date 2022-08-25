NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.34. NSK shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
NSK Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About NSK
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
