NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.34. NSK shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

